Badger High School’s principal assigned staff to stand near doors and to “steer” students to the gymnasium March 14 during a planned student walkout, school records show.
A Lake Geneva parent who has been honored for volunteering at school is under investigation on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a parent-teacher organization.
Walworth and Fontana elementary school districts have selected different paths to face possible budget shortfalls next school year.
BLOOMFIELD — The speedboats will ride again this year on Pell Lake.
It is definitely road construction season in the city of Lake Geneva.
WALWORTH — State regulators will not require the village to repay money taken from past water bill payments, and concerns surrounding the money diversions will not likely affect a new village water rate increase request.
“Be different,” “Be the change” and “You are the future” are inspiring messages that Lake Geneva students are spreading with seemingly plain messengers — rocks.