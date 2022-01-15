0 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $168,900

Looking for space to run your small business or need extra storage for your boat, car, or toys? Stop throwing away money on storage rental and buy a space you own! New construction, not yet built, 30'x50' unit with 14'x14' overhead door, service door, gas furnace, trench floor drain, 100 amp electric service, LED lighting, and half bath. Make your offer now and customize your unit with optional add-ons like an office, loft, additional window or epoxy floor. All units have individual gas, water, & electric service and window near the private entrance service door. Other unit sizes available. Take advantage of this unique opportunity today!