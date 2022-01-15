Looking for space to run your small business or need extra storage for your boat, car, or toys? Stop throwing away money on storage rental and buy a space you own! New construction, not yet built, 30'x50' unit with 14'x14' overhead door, service door, gas furnace, trench floor drain, 100 amp electric service, LED lighting, and half bath. Make your offer now and customize your unit with optional add-ons like an office, loft, additional window or epoxy floor. All units have individual gas, water, & electric service and window near the private entrance service door. Other unit sizes available. Take advantage of this unique opportunity today!
0 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $168,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE GENEVA — A man reportedly sexually assaulted two children he knew, both under the age of 16.
A Whitewater man rang in the new year, reportedly getting his seventh DUI on New Year's day.
LAKE GENEVA — A woman reportedly got dragged by a truck in the Cove Hotel parking lot, knocking her unconscious.
The Walworth County Health Department has issued a warning about a Delavan COVID testing facility.
Going Bananas owner purchases Wicked Poke Hut.
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
Proposed subdivision receives second approval after changes made related to traffic study.
There has been a lot of discussion that the Cafe Calamari property could be sold to a developer. Talks are ongoing, but nothing is finalized and nothing has yet been presented to the village.
"When you're building handmade wooden boats, that particular customer is very knowledgeable and aware of the quality they're getting."
Three individuals have been arrested in connection to a Jan. 7 burglary at Delavan’s Dam Road Gun Shop.