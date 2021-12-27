1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $139,900

Great opportunity! Close to Delavan Lake! This charming home sits on a deep fenced lot! Enter through a picket fenced area perfect for sitting out on a summer night! Open floor plan concept! Living/flex room with cathedral ceilings! Spacious eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, maple cabinetry and separate eating area with door leading to the private fenced yard! Full bath with extra storage area! Enjoy Wisconsin life at an affordable price! Close to shopping and restaurants! Perfect for possible short term rentals / Airbnb!