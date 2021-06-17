1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $35,000

Enjoy all the amenities of Lake Lawn Resort with this double queen condo hotel room in the Norwood building. The unit includes two queen beds, dedicated in-room air conditioning, first floor patio with walk out sliding glass door. The unit has lake views and is close to an outdoor pool and boating piers. Tile bath with granite counters, beverage center with microwave. Remodeled in 2006, these units are fresh and nicely updated. The resort features both an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, fitness center, Calladora Spa, boat rental, swimming piers, tennis and golf.