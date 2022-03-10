1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $39,000

Priced to sell!! You'll fall in love with this upper unit balcony King condo at Lake Lawn! Beautiful courtyard and LAKE views while sipping your morning coffee will surely delight you! It's a very short walk from the main desk with elevator nearby! Enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, tennis, volleyball, beach, golf, spa, exercise room, fire pits, wonderful restaurants, and so much more! Current owners are sad to leave but have enjoyed it for many years and commend the cleanliness, peacefulness, and excellent staff.