1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $41,000

Main floor Double Queen unit tastefully furnished, Fireplace, flat screen TV, granite and tile bath, Short walk to indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center, spa, golf course, marina, boat rental and beach area. Lake Lawn Resort has 275 park-like acres with two miles of shoreline .See location map in document tab. Rental Opt Out Fees are $480/per month - opt out fee (called Hotel Serv fee) owner still pays monthly association fees. Restrictions on staying in the unit if opt out fee is paid owner cannot stay in unit more than 29 consecutive days a month. Owner can stay in unit no more than 180 Days in a year (municipal rule). Unit location is Shorewood East main level 1st floor.