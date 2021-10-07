You'll fall in love with this upper unit balcony King condo at Lake Lawn! Beautiful courtyard and lake views while sipping your morning coffee will surely delight you! Enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, tennis, volleyball, beach, golf, spa, exercise room, fire pits, wonderful restaurants, and so much more! Current owners are sad to leave but have enjoyed it for many years and commend the cleanliness, peacefulness, and excellent staff.
1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $48,000
The votes are in! Visit Delavan has announced the winners of the 2021 scarecrow contest, which was decided by popular vote.
The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.
City of Delavan detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5 around noon, according to the Walworth County Sherif…
A 33-year-old from Elkhorn has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, near Gateway Technical College.
WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists…
A 33-year-old Bloomfield man faces drug charges after he was found dazed and confused with heroin in his pocket at a Genoa City pizza place.
If you were out on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Sept. 25, you would have caught a sight to behold –around 30 Streblow wooden boats flying across t…
Residents in the 262 area code in southeast Wisconsin will be required to dial 10 digits (area code + phone number) for all local calls starti…
Equipment malfunction leads to false active shooter call, evacuation of students at Indian Trail Academy High School
Active shooter protocols were initiated at Indian Trail Academy and High School Monday morning as the result of a false alarm, authorities reported.
What type of restaurant do you want to see in Williams Bay? That and other questions on community survey coming out soon
What type of restaurants do Williams Bay residents want to see in the village? Where should commercial development occur?