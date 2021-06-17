1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $70,000

A beautiful unit, at a beautiful resort, on a beautiful lake. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is in the Norwood Lodge at Lake Lawn Resort on Delavan Lake. Set amid 250 wooded acres, a peaceful & serene setting with amenities galore. Majestic Oaks Golf Course/club house, basketball, tennis, game room, bike rentals, fitness center, laundry facilities, beach, marina/boat slips, spa, water sports & boat rentals, indoor/outdoor pools, sand volleyball and others too numerous to mention here, (see Resort info under Documents). There are restaurants & eateries as well as a conference center, ballroom & spacious meeting rooms. This unit is on the ground floor and has its own patio and is fully furnished. Lake Geneva & other attractions nearby. The RENTAL PROGRAM adds additional income for unit owners.