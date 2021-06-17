1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $79,000

Here is your opportunity to own a tiny home in the City of Delavan. Just one bedroom, living room and a small kitchen will keep you neat and organized. There is a bit of storage in the walk up attic and partial basement. The entire building has spray foam insulation to keep it energy efficient. Two separate heat sources, electric or natural gas. Air conditioning unit keeps the space cool during the summer months. Parking is off-street and there is also a small back yard and deck off of the back door. .