1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $87,900

Accessible vacation getaway on Delavan Lake! Professionally managed with on-site rental program for a worry-free investment. Large floor-plan with an extra wide, open-concept living room with cozy fireplace, dining and kitchenette. Wheelchair accessible bathroom with a curbless shower + transfer seat, grab bars and roll up sink. Roll out patio with views of Lake Delavan. Delavan Lake Resort amenities include convenient handicapped parking, 2 piers with boat slips available, beach, lakeside sundeck, ramp accessible indoor and outdoor pools, arcade, fitness center, laundry and more. Close to all the Delavan and Lake Geneva area amenities. Sold fully furnished and a short drive to Chicago to enjoy weekend after weekend year-round.