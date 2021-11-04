 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $99,000

Lake view cottage is in need of love & updating- or build a new home in this beautiful location on a large corner 2 lots. Home has lake view, front & back decks, layout is open with kitchen, dining, living and sleeping area. Home is being sold in ''As Is'' condition. See Town of Delavan Code of Ordinance Letter in Documents for items required to be repaired on home.

