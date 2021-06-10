 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $105,000

Highly Sought After First Floor Unit! Rarely Available! Front Porch Sitting Area PLUS Back Yard Paved Patio For Your Entertaining!! Only First Floor Units Have This Extra Area!! Bonus This Unit is Turnkey! One Bedroom & One Bath With Open Kitchen/Living Room. Geneva Point Includes Access to Outdoor Pool and Gorgeous Remodeled Clubhouse With Fireplace. Great Community! Short Distance to Downtown Fontana And All The Amenities. View More

