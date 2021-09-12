 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $115,000

Nestled On The Hillside of Fontana, Yet Only 3 Minutes To Downtown. Beautifully Decorated and Turnkey! Enjoy Your Summer By The Pool, At the Beach of Enjoying All The Amenities Fontana Has To Offer. This First Floor Unit Has A Driveway Right To The Front Door. Easy To Unload Your Groceries. Enjoy The Tastefully Decorated Club House and Patio! Schedule Your Showing Today!

