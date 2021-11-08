 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $149,900

Sit back and enjoy the HARBOR VIEW with this DOUBLE QUEEN Abbey Resort Condotel. Great Opportunity for investment and a part time getaway. Great Location in the heart of Fontana! Walk to Beach, Lakefront, Restaurants, Bars, Shopping, Coffee House and Boutique Ice Cream Shop. Catch a free shuttle to Lake Geneva just across the street!

