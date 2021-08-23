 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $215,000

Enjoy this Upper King SUITE Resort View with 2 sleep sofas in the Classic Lakeside Abbey Resort. Great opportunity for investment income as well. The Abbey offers so many amenities: Avani Spa, Indoor & Outdoor Pools, onsite restaurant/bars & the Abbey Marina. Wander off the resort and visit Fontana's Lakefront, Beach and many wonderful new additions: shopping, restaurants, bars, ice cream, coffee shops, etc... In the heart of Fontana, this has been a destination resort since the 1960's.

