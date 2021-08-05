1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $83,900

Take your vacations in the beautiful Abbey Resort and at the same time enjoy an excellent source of income! Your new room is waiting for you steps away from the spa, the indoor/outdoor pools, gym, Abbey Marina, and on-site restaurants/bars. This resort view first floor unit offers gorgeous green space views. The on-site management offers you the peace of mind of completely managing your investment for you and scheduling your own vacations is easier than any hotel you've ever been to! Don't miss another summer without your Abbey Resort getaway in the heart of Walworth County.