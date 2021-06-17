 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $84,000

1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $84,000

1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $84,000

Abbey Resort Hotel and Spa Attention Investors: Desirable Luxury Double Queen room #1320 is located on first floor near the Spa. Included in sale are 2 queen sized beds and complete Hotel Package.This room is an adjoining room allowing for additional rental opportunities. Perfect combination-vacation and profitable investment opportunity. Lovely Resort views. The Abbey Resort is within walking distance to the beach, boat piers and shopping. Fun for the whole family.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics