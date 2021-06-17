1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $90,000

Coveted accessible first floor king unit! All the fun of lake life yet set in quiet location near luxury spa - make it your vacation and income earning property! Pools, harbor, restaurants, beach, golf and waterfront....Abbey Resort Condominium at Geneva Lake in the heart of it all! Enjoy Abbey Resort amenities - spa, restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, exercise room, maid services, marina and more. When considering your Abbey purchase, best to consider this accessible king for wide appeal!