1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $94,500

Here is your opportunity for an affordable condominium unit located in the Abbey Resort in Fontana giving owners the use and enjoyment of the amenities of the Abbey Hotel including indoor pool, restaurants, lounges, and a convenient location within walking distance to the Abbey Marina, the beautiful Fontana public beach area as well as Chuck's and Gordy's. These units are impressively furnished offering limited personal use, as well as generating rental income for the owners through the Abbey Hotel. This particular unit is located on the ground floor and offers easy access to both the Abbey Spa facility as well as parking close by at the end of the hallway. You can enjoy the summer of 2021 here with your family at the Abbey in Fontana relaxing on your patio overlooking the pool.