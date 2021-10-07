1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $97,500

Great income opportunity and perfect get-away location. This double Queen unit on the 1st floor of the Abbey Resort offers pool views and amenities abound. The Abbey Resort is complete with restaurants, luxury spa, indoor pool, whirlpool, exercise room and shuttle service to Lake Geneva. Walk to beach, shopping, restaurants and lakefront. Abbey Marina just steps from the Resort! The management Company of the Abbey Hotel has a required Upgrade to all rooms that could generate a Higher value once renovation is complete!