 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $97,500

1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $97,500

  • Updated
1 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $97,500

Great income opportunity and perfect get-away location. This double Queen unit on the 1st floor of the Abbey Resort offers pool views and amenities abound. The Abbey Resort is complete with restaurants, luxury spa, indoor pool, whirlpool, exercise room and shuttle service to Lake Geneva. Walk to beach, shopping, restaurants and lakefront. Abbey Marina just steps from the Resort! The management Company of the Abbey Hotel has a required Upgrade to all rooms that could generate a Higher value once renovation is complete!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics