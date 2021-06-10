 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $135,000

Wow! An affordable opportunity for a full-time or vacation condo. this 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit offers an open kitchen and living area, natural fireplace and spacious bedroom. Includes a 1 car garage with inside access tot he the building. Relax at the association pool and enjoy Lake Geneva beaches, shopping and activities. Dog friendly. View More

