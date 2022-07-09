1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $154,900

Listing agent is also an owner at the same complex, In a normal listing I would talk about ''the nice kitchen'', ''how new the mechanicals are'', ''great back yard'', in reality this is an investment with a great ROI (return on investment). This unit's return YTD this year so far is $5551.33. (Proof Attached, Timber Calendar Year). I'm hoping my unit (identical to this one) pays me $12,000 this year. (All financials attached, I'll be more than happy to explain them to you). There is a mathematical system in place so all units are rented as equally as possible. If you put the unit is in the rental program, Excellent Investment, Excellent Management, Great ROI and a place to enjoy with the kids / grandkids. Complex has waterpark, private cabana's, game room, mini golf