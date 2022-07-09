1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $154,900

Hurry Up!!! Come get your $4085.52 return (My 2021 two month return attached) Listing agent is also an owner at the same complex, Normally I would talk about ''the nice kitchen'', ''The newer mechanicals'', ''great back yard'', in reality this is an investment with a great ROI (return on investment). This unit's return YTD this year so far is over $5000. (Financials coming). I believe my unit (identical to this one) will pay me $13,000 this year. (All financials attached, I'll be more than happy to explain them to you). All units are rented as equally as possible. If you put the unit is in the rental program, Excellent Investment, Excellent Management, Great ROI and a place to enjoy with the kids / grandkids. Complex has waterpark, private cabana's, game room, mini golf