1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $525,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY to own 2 ACRES in a great location just down the street from Linn Boat Launch/Swim Pier. Currently 1.5 acres zoned residential and 1/2 acre zoned B1 for small business. Build your dream home on the vacant residential lot and run your business out of the commercial building. Convert the commercial building into your home and enjoy 2 acres as your yard! The possibilities are endless with this very special property! One bedroom residence is attached to back of current building.