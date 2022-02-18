 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $525,000

1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $525,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY to own 2 ACRES in a great location just down the street from Linn Boat Launch/Swim Pier. Currently 1.5 acres zoned residential and 1/2 acre zoned B1 for small business. Build your dream home on the vacant residential lot and run your business out of the commercial building. Convert the commercial building into your home and enjoy 2 acres as your yard! The possibilities are endless with this very special property! One bedroom residence is attached to back of current building.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular