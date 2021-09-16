1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $75,000

 Skip to main content
Your weekend getaway is a Double Wide Caboose! Condo living in historic cabooses that are still on the original tracks. The condo features an eat-in kitchen and living room in one caboose with a connecting hallway to a private bedroom and full bath in second caboose. The association has a heated outdoor pool, a clubhouse for larger gatherings, and you are just minutes to downtown via the bike trail. Dues include heat, electric, water and sewer. Open mid April to mid October. The association also takes care of opening in the spring and winterizing in the fall. No rentals permitted.

