Why this Unit? Simple, 1) Furnace is new as of December '21. 2) It's so awesome to have a patio on ground level looking at a pool (not a parking lot). Listing agent is also an owner at the same complex, ironically, the very unit across the hall to this listing. In a normal listing I would talk about ''the nice kitchen'', ''how new the mechanicals are'', ''great back yard'', in reality this is an investment with a great ROI (return on investment). My personal return for my investment was $5168.12 for 4 1/2 mos. This unit financials to follow. There is a mathematical system in place so all units are rented as equally as possible. The unit is in the rental program, Excellent Investment, Excellent Management, Great ROI. Complex has waterpark, private cabana's, game room, mini golf
1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $89,900
