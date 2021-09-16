1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $92,000

Listing agent is also an owner at the same complex, ironically, the very unit next door to this listing. In a normal listing I would talk about ''the nice kitchen'', ''how new the mechanicals are'', ''great back yard'', in reality this is an investment with a great ROI (return on investment). It was a phenomenal July, my personal return for the month was $1929.52. There is a mathematical system in place so all units are rented as equally as possible. If you put the unit is in the rental program, Excellent Investment, Excellent Management, Great ROI. Complex has waterpark, private cabana's, game room, mini golf.