 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $97,500

1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $97,500

1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $97,500

Timber Ridge Condo - Fully Furnished & Ready to Enjoy! Prime Location Is Close To The Lobby & Offers Views Of The Outdoor Water Park & Neighboring Countryside. Unit Features a Private Bedrm, Full Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Dining Area, Living Rm w/Fireplace & Balcony. Many Recent Updates: Renovated Bathrm, 55'' TV, Electronics Charging Station, Sofa Sleeper Mattress, Smart Thermostat & LED Lighting. Timber Ridge Amenities Include a Large Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark, Arcade, Restaurant & More. Located Just Minutes to Downtown Lake Geneva. *Ask To See The Higher Than Average Rental Income Statements!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics