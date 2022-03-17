Attn: Rehabbers and Investors, bring your Imagination and Tools and make some Sweat Equity. Price includes Vacant Lot next door for total Land Area of 160' Wide & 125' Deep. House is located 1/2 block from Lake and Beach but No Flood Insurance needed. Room sizes are estimated. House is Sold As-Is, Cash Offers Only Please
1 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $64,900
