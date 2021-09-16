Great things come in small packages like this perfect starter home for the first-time homebuyer! Own for less than you can rent! For the investor this home makes a great rental property to generate rental income! Bring your ideas and with a lil' sweat equity this 512 sq foot one bedroom, one bathroom bungalow in the McCullom Lake Estates can be yours! Enjoy water rights at McCullom Lake! The moment you walk in the front door your mind will be filled with ideas to make this home uniquely yours...modern...shabby chic...country vibe...the possibilities are endless! Enjoy relaxing with your morning cup of coffee or entertaining on the deck outback. Generous sized yard to enjoy doing the outdoor activities you love ~ gardening, a game of volleyball or maybe even your own pool to cool off on those hot summer days! Mud Room off the deck means no more tracking in mud and dirt through the house! Mud room also large enough to add extra storage or make into an at home office or craft room! Garage pad still exists so you can build a garage! Home has newer York furnace saving you money! Well pump and pressure tank recently replaced to save you even more in the long run! Home has a private well but hooked up to public sewer. Come make this your new home or put some money into your pocket with a great investment!
1 Bedroom Home in Mccullom Lake - $69,900
