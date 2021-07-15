1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $99,900

Sweet one bedroom, one bath home with hardwood floors situated over an extra deep 2 car garage. Just the right amount of space. Updated bath and efficient Kitchen. Lots of sunny windows. Also included in the sale is the building on the corner - built in 1845. These properties can NOT be separated. The residence is private and inviting. The building on the corner is a dream come true for history lovers and rehabbers. It is zoned general business and can be used for retail or office. Some updates have been started. These two buildings will capture your imagination and you will love it here.