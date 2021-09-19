1 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $0

The Elliot Ranch Plan is 1,332 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Beautiful open floor plan with 9 8 ceilings throughout the home. The kitchen features designer 42-inch cabinets, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a generous peninsula overlooking the breakfast area and flex space. The primary bedroom suite features a large, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a dual bowl vanity and shower with a seat. You'll love the patio that sits outside the living room. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home built may vary.