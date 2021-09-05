 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $129,990

Unique ranch home in the heart of Wonder Lake situated on double lot. Nice eat in kitchen. Updated full bath. Huge great room! Ready for your ideas! Close to town and shopping. 2 blocks to main beach! This home has so much potential. Lake rights to center beach/boat launch. New roof! Commercial potential Tons of possibility~

