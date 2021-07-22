1 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $99,255

Welcome to your wildflower haven. The front yard is adorn with the most stunning wildflower collection which needs little attention. It really accentuates the backdrop to this cute home. This 1 bedroom with a den has a nice open layout with a nice size kitchen and laundry area. Open area living room with lots of space to decorate with your favorite furniture. Lots of sunshine with plenty of windows. A bonus is a stand up attic for loads of storage. The back yard is very nice and deep that backs to a farm field so you can have some privacy. The 1 car garage is rather large as well. This home has a tankless water heater, roof that is 3 years old. Furnace and AC is older but maintained yearly. Come take a look at this special home. How could you go wrong. No FHA.