Welcome to your wildflower haven. The front yard is adorn with the most stunning wildflower collection which needs little attention. It really accentuates the backdrop to this cute home. This 1 bedroom with a den has a nice open layout with a nice size kitchen and laundry area. Open area living room with lots of space to decorate with your favorite furniture. Lots of sunshine with plenty of windows. A bonus is a stand up attic for loads of storage. The back yard is very nice and deep that backs to a farm field so you can have some privacy. The 1 car garage is rather large as well. This home has a tankless water heater, roof that is 3 years old. Furnace and AC is older but maintained yearly. Come take a look at this special home. How could you go wrong. No FHA.
1 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $99,255
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fairgrounds director Larry Gaffey was expecting a turnout of 80,000 people at this year’s Ribfest, hosted from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18.
- Updated
According to a criminal complaint, after the videos were uploaded, the witness received threats. The witness, according to police, may be called to testify in a court case.
Club House Drive is looking a little more colorful these days. Oh, and you might spot a few palm trees, too.
- Updated
TOWN OF RANDALL — Longtime country music mainstay Tanya Tucker will not be able to perform this weekend at Country Thunder Wisconsin, promoters announced early Thursday.
Haley graduated from Elkhorn Area High School in 2017 and from Gateway Technical College with an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Communications in 2019. Since Haley was a senior in high school, she enjoyed being a team member at Brogan & Patrick Mfg. Corp. where she worked as the Head of Shipping.
-
- 2 min to read
Racine County authorities have released the name of the 22-year-old Elkhorn man who was “viciously executed” at a Racine County gas station along Interstate 94 on Tuesday morning, July 13.
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Laser light shows could lighted up the entertainment in the City of Lake Geneva
The Wisconsin DNR said the unidentified illness has not been linked to any bird deaths in Wisconsin, but the department has received “scattered” reports of birds with symptoms associated with the disease.
A Rock County man who served his country and died in the Korean War at last returned home on Friday, July 16.