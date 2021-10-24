13 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $39,250,000

Once in a great while, a property is presented to the market that is so known, so revered, so celebrated, that no superlative description is required. These are the legacy properties that occupy not only the finest lots on the best streets and feature the highest grade architecture and finishes, these are the iconic properties that are so respected because of both what they are and what they represent. Today, for what is believed to be only the third time in its 115 year history, Glanworth Gardens, the preeminent estate on the premier lake in the Midwest, is being offered for sale. Replete with 40 acres of gardens and forest, 621+ feet of level frontage, and featuring an estate home with 14,145 square feet, this is the preeminent lakefront home in the premier lake in the Midwest.