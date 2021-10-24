Once in a great while, a property is presented to the market that is so known, so revered, so celebrated, that no superlative description is required. These are the legacy properties that occupy not only the finest lots on the best streets and feature the highest grade architecture and finishes, these are the iconic properties that are so respected because of both what they are and what they represent. Today, for what is believed to be only the third time in its 115 year history, Glanworth Gardens, the preeminent estate on the premier lake in the Midwest, is being offered for sale. Replete with 40 acres of gardens and forest, 621+ feet of level frontage, and featuring an estate home with 14,145 square feet, this is the preeminent lakefront home in the premier lake in the Midwest.
13 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $39,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Walworth County Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Tim Malenock died Thursday, Oct. 14, the Walworth County Visitors Bureau Board confirmed …
One man is dead after two boats crashed into each other Saturday morning on Geneva Lake, according to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Geneva Theater undergoing renovations to prepare for something "spectacular."
One man is dead after two boats crashed into each other Saturday morning on Geneva Lake, according to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
UPDATE: Deputies shoot man at Highway 50 gas station, suspect reportedly in stolen vehicle associated with homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago shot a suspect after the man opened fire on a department police dog outside Benson Corners gas station on Highway 50 in Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Department has confirmed.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with homicide in connection with the Oct. 9 car crash near Lauderdale Lake that ended in a fatal vehicle fire.
Town of Sugar Creek man arrested on 10 counts for possession of child pornography, according to police
Town of Sugar Creek man arrested on multiple counts for possession of child pornography, according to police
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday, Oct. 9 in the town of LaGrange.