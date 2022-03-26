150 years: The timeline of the Lake Geneva Regional News

April 20, 1872: The first edition of The Geneva Lake Herald was published, starting the weekly publication of local Lake Geneva news that has remained unbroken. The paper was started by George Utter with local teacher, John E. Burton, serving as editor. Rev. J.D. Pullis and Rev. E.G. Miner were Burton’s associate editors.

1875: J.R. Heg and A.D. Waterbury bought the paper from Utter and acquired the first large cylinder press for the shop. Burton stayed at the paper until 1876.

1879: C.H. Burdick and George E. Earley began the Lake Geneva News as a daily paper. But it quickly changed to a weekly. During that time coverage of local news increased because of the competition.

April 15, 1919: The Lake Geneva News merged with the Geneva Lake Herald.

1925: The News merged with the Lake Geneva Tribune, which started in 1922, and operated under the name News-Tribune.

1933: The News Tribune continued until 1933 when it appeared as a tabloid and was renamed The Regional News.

1936: The Lake Geneva Printing and Publishing Company took over publishing the paper. R.M. Nall was president and Herbert Krueger was editor.

1938: Nall took over the editorship in 1938 and called the paper the Geneva Lake Regional News. Eugene Cour succeeded him as editor.

January 1940: A.M. “Al” Bearder and his wife, Fern, took over ownership of the Regional News. Soon after the paper was renamed The Lake Geneva Regional News. The Bearders originally bought the paper along with William Jaeger, but he later sold his interest in the company to the Bearders in 1944.

1947: The 75th anniversary edition of the paper was put together using type casting machines and “hot type.” This is also the year the Regional News moved to its current office at 315 Broad St.

1972: The 100th anniversary edition was put together using both proofs from lead casting and electronic “cold type.”

1973: Don Bearder took over as publisher of the Regional News from his father, A.M. Bearder.

1996: The Regional News dark room for developing photos was retired, with everything done electronically on computers going forward.

1998: Computers were used to put together the 125th anniversary edition, with information emailed to and from the news office. That year, plans for an internet website were being made.

1998: The leadership at the Regional News was passed to a third generation of the Bearder family, with Don Bearder relinquishing the publisher position to his son, Douglas Bearder.

1999: United Communications Corp., owned by Betsy and Howard Brown of Kenosha, acquired the Lake Geneva Regional News from the Bearder family.

Feb. 1, 2019: The Lake Geneva Regional News was bought by Lee Enterprises along with the Kenosha News.

Source: Articles in previous issues of the Lake Geneva Regional News.