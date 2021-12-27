 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in - $234,900

  • Updated
Updated 2 BR/2 BA Condo is just minutes from downtown Lake Geneva is move-in ready and just waiting for you! The open concept kitchen and living room make the space bright and inviting! There is a breakfast nook in the kitchen as well as an eat in kitchen area. The master bedroom has a large master suite. Off the kitchen is a balcony that overlooks the quiet wooded area surrounding the condo.

