First Time ever on market! Original owner ready to sell. Well maintained Country Ranch with over 1000 Sq Ft of living space . Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Big comfortable living room with Lots of Windows. 2 Bedrooms and a Full bath all on Main floor. Laundry Rm (closet) and utility closet very accessable. A very clean 2 Car Detached Garage. All this sitting on a Double lot at the end of the street to give one privacy. Deck off kitchen over looks Southern Views of open space. New roof in the last 3 years and Upgraded septic system. Don't hesitate on this one.
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Who do you think is moving into Driehaus' $39.25 million Glanworth Gardens?
The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.
TWIN LAKES — Village police are investigating the discovery of the remains of a Twin Lakes man found in a wooded area as a homicide, the Twin Lakes Police Department announced Friday morning.
A yellow house on Knollwood Drive took severe damage from a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
With photos: Severe fire damage to former German Camp retirement home in Genoa City, no cause yet released
No cause has yet been released for the weekend blaze in Genoa City at the former retirement home located in the area known locally as German Camp.
During the October Williams Bay homecoming pep rally, three of the students became the stars of the show when they literally climbed to the ce…
Lake Geneva and Linn fire departments have issued a joint press release regarding Tuesday's house fire on Knollwood Drive.
Investigation continues into December 2020 Delavan homicide of 20-year-old, search warrants issued in Beloit
DELAVAN — Police are continuing to investigate the killing of a 20-year-old that took place Dec. 13, 2020 in the City of Delavan.
Walworth County democrats are rallying for the 2022 state elections.
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial alleged the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.