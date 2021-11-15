2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $150,000

First Time ever on market! Original owner ready to sell. Well maintained Country Ranch with over 1000 Sq Ft of living space . Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Big comfortable living room with Lots of Windows. 2 Bedrooms and a Full bath all on Main floor. Laundry Rm (closet) and utility closet very accessable. A very clean 2 Car Detached Garage. All this sitting on a Double lot at the end of the street to give one privacy. Deck off kitchen over looks Southern Views of open space. New roof in the last 3 years and Upgraded septic system. Don't hesitate on this one.