SUPER CUTE RECENTLY REMODELED CHAIN O'LAKES WATERFRONT RANCH!!! THIS TWO BEDROOM HOME WAS REHABBED IN 2020 AND UPDATES INCLUDE ALL NEW ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLE ROOF, VINYL SIDING WITH FAUX SHINGLE ACCENTS IN THE GABLE, WINDOWS, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL, LIGHT FIXTURES, KITCHEN CABINETS & COUNTER TOPS, APPLIANCES, ATTRACTIVE WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, 6 PANEL INTERIOR DOORS, EXTERIOR DOORS, WATER FRONT DECK AND ASPHALT DRIVEWAY IN 2021. OPEN FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM AND SUNROOM OVERLOOKING THE NEW 15X10 DECK AND CHANNEL. NICE BATHROOM IS COMPLETELY REMODELED. BOTH BEDROOMS OFFER CLOSETS. SUN ROOM FEATURES CLOSET AND ACCESS TO UTILITY ROOM WITH FURNACE & WATER HEATER. LAUNDRY ROOM OFF THE BACK ENTRY HAS WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS. NEWER CLEARSTREAM SEPTIC SYSTEM. CHANNEL WIDTH & DEPTH ACCOMMODATES FISHING BOATS, PONTOONS OR SMALL RUNABOUTS, ALSO REQUIRES TRAVELING UNDER LOWER BRIDGE AT LAKE AVENUE JUST BEFORE THE ENTRANCE TO CHANNEL LAKE AND THE NO-WAKE SWIMMING AREA. SEVERAL NEARBY COMMUNITY PARKS. FEMA MAP SHOWS HOME IS OUT OF FLOODPLAIN SO NO FLOOD INSURANCE SHOULD BE REQUIRED, VERIFY WITH YOUR LENDER. * * * SEE ELEVATION CERT UNDER ADDL INFO * * *
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $153,000
