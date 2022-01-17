2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $164,500

**Highest and Best offers due by Friday, Jan 14th at 10am** Beautiful two-story townhome style condo in prime Antioch location! Close to Route 173 and Metra station! Modern and bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and tile backsplash! Kitchen also has a breakfast bar, plus eat-in area with NEW slider out to private balcony! Main level features half bath and showstopping living room area with crown molding, wood floors, and gas fireplace! NEW LED lighting on main level! Enjoy two generously sized bedrooms, walk-in closet, and full bath upstairs. Finished basement space has in-unit laundry and room for home office, second living space, or rec room! NEW furnace and A/C (2021) and newer roofing (2019). Attached two-car garage and low monthly assessments! Don't miss this one!