Check this one out! This ranch home features a full basement, sits on a double lot and includes a large garage. It shows very well. The floors are all new. The countertops have been replaced. The bath has been updated. All new stainless appliances. The location is excellent with easy access to everything. All this for less than $170,000!
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Walworth County Health Department has issued a warning about a Delavan COVID testing facility.
LAKE GENEVA — A man reportedly sexually assaulted two children he knew, both under the age of 16.
A Whitewater man rang in the new year, reportedly getting his seventh DUI on New Year's day.
There has been a lot of discussion that the Cafe Calamari property could be sold to a developer. Talks are ongoing, but nothing is finalized and nothing has yet been presented to the village.
LAKE GENEVA — A woman reportedly got dragged by a truck in the Cove Hotel parking lot, knocking her unconscious.
Proposed subdivision receives second approval after changes made related to traffic study.
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
Three individuals have been arrested in connection to a Jan. 7 burglary at Delavan’s Dam Road Gun Shop.
Police are warning about thin ice after an ATV went through the ice on Delavan Lake on Thursday, Jan. 13.