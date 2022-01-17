 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $169,900

Check this one out! This ranch home features a full basement, sits on a double lot and includes a large garage. It shows very well. The floors are all new. The countertops have been replaced. The bath has been updated. All new stainless appliances. The location is excellent with easy access to everything. All this for less than $170,000!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular