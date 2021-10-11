Carefree Living in this great townhome on The Valley Ridge Golf Course. Enjoy the beautiful views of the 13th hole on the fairway from your dining room, or step out to your new paver patio! Kitchen with maple cabinets, corian counter tops, wood laminate floors in kit and dining room. Living Room with remote gas start fireplace for those cold evenings. Powder room on main level. 2 nice sized bedrooms upstairs share a full bath with walk in shower. 2nd 1/2 hall bath also on 2nd floor. 2nd floor laundry for your convenience. Finished lower level adds a HUGE Family room, plenty of storage. 2 Car attached garage. Newer HVAC equipment. Paver patio in the front offers a second outdoor space to enjoy nature!! Walk to Clubhouse. Golfers dream, Quiet Location! Located 5 minutes away from downtown Antioch were you can enjoy dining, shopping and entertainment.
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $182,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The votes are in! Visit Delavan has announced the winners of the 2021 scarecrow contest, which was decided by popular vote.
A 33-year-old from Elkhorn has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, near Gateway Technical College.
The woman who struck the motorcyclists immediately stopped and tried to render aid, giving the man CPR until emergency crews were able to arrive, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
City of Delavan detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5 around noon, according to the Walworth County Sherif…
Are you looking for a new restaurant to check out that you haven’t been to before and a group to check it out with?
The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.
SHARON — A 39-year-old was killed on Friday, Oct. 1 after an evening motorcycle crash in rural Walworth County, the medical examiner has confirmed.
A southeastern Wisconsin bank is warning customers about a federal proposal that would require financial institutions to report additional ban…
Grand Craft Boats moving headquarters to Genoa City
Badger High School to induct three former athletes into Wall of Fame during homecoming week.