2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $182,500

Carefree Living in this great townhome on The Valley Ridge Golf Course. Enjoy the beautiful views of the 13th hole on the fairway from your dining room, or step out to your new paver patio! Kitchen with maple cabinets, corian counter tops, wood laminate floors in kit and dining room. Living Room with remote gas start fireplace for those cold evenings. Powder room on main level. 2 nice sized bedrooms upstairs share a full bath with walk in shower. 2nd 1/2 hall bath also on 2nd floor. 2nd floor laundry for your convenience. Finished lower level adds a HUGE Family room, plenty of storage. 2 Car attached garage. Newer HVAC equipment. Paver patio in the front offers a second outdoor space to enjoy nature!! Walk to Clubhouse. Golfers dream, Quiet Location! Located 5 minutes away from downtown Antioch were you can enjoy dining, shopping and entertainment.