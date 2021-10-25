2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $185,000

Hilltop, Rustic Retreat~~~If you are looking for a large lot in a fantastic location, nestled along the Chain O Lakes, here is a Ranch home on a double lot. Inviting from porch entry where you can keep your belongings in the mudroom. The home office and laundry can also be found here as well. The eat in kitchen offers wood laminate floors just like the oversized living room that offers access into the lovely screened in porch. The master bedroom is currently being used as a family room and can easily be changed back. 2 full baths and 2nd bedroom complete the inside of this roomy ranch home. Huge yard great for the garden enthusiast and when you're done with gardening float and relax anytime in the above ground pool. The home and 2+ car garage sits on 2 lots giving you a yard thats 100 x 225 Sq Ft or .52 Acres. Come and see this one today.
