2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $194,900

Vacant, quick close OK. This unit is a little dated. But it is extremely clean and well maintained. Newer furnace. Sought after Emmons Schools and Lakes High School. Oversize 2+ car garage! Nice deck overlooking the 13th green and a pond. The back of the home faces west, very pretty sunsets! The basement is partially finished. Wet bar. All appliances included. Great location, overlooks the gold course, end of a Cul De Sac, close to guest parking, Metra is near and good interstate access! See it before it is gone!!