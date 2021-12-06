Sweetest ranch available on the Chain right now. This home features a double lot on a quiet part of the Fox River. Plenty of natural light from the multiple skylights and 11 foot cathedral ceilings with this open floor plan. Updated kitchen with all new appliances and Corian countertops, screened porch, deck and dock with entertaining space. Your deep V or pontoon will have no problem here! All utilities have been updated- furnace/AC/ water heater and roof and siding all new in 2020. Need a bonus? Newly added huge, oval above ground pool! If you dont want it, owner will remove no problem. Live here all year round, or come for the Summer fun. It's a real gem!
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $255,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week, we learned about the passing of beloved Lake Geneva children's librarian Sara Soukup.
Parades, tree lightings, appearances by Santa Claus — you wouldn't believe how many chances there are to celebrate the holidays in style this weekend.
Police Chief Aaron M. Raap is "on paid administrative leave," the Whitewater Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Lake Geneva officials express concern about Riviera restrooms being unavailable
The Lake Geneva Electric Christmas parade is set to return this Saturday, Dec. 4, but there is one big change this year. Participants in the p…
There could be a little less "joy" in Flat Iron Park this holiday season.
Lake Geneva High School meets few expectations on state report cards; Bay, Big Foot exceed expectations
The state in November released state report cards for schools. Williams Bay and Big Foot School Districts received scores of exceeding expectations, while Lake Geneva Union High School received a score of meeting few expectations.
Water skiers, wake boarders and more took to the wintry Lake Geneva waters on Saturday, Dec. 4 for this year's "Freezin' for a Reason" charity…
Family and friends are remembering Gary Ketterhagen, a Burlington native and family man who beat cancer, but who could not overcome the COVID-19 virus.
A passenger in a car was killed Friday morning, Dec. 3, after a crash in the City of Whitewater involving a car and semi-truck, according to a…