2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $265,000

Sweetest ranch available on the Chain right now. This home features a double lot on a quiet part of the Fox River. Plenty of natural light from the multiple skylights and 11 foot cathedral ceilings with this open floor plan. Updated kitchen with all new appliances and Corian countertops, screened porch, deck and dock with entertaining space. Your deep V or pontoon will have no problem here! All utilities have been updated- furnace/AC/ water heater and roof and siding all new in 2020. Need a bonus? Newly added huge, oval above ground pool! If you dont want it, owner will remove no problem. Live here all year round, or come for the Summer fun. It's a real gem!

