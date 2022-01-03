2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $275,000

Riverfront property on the banks of the Fox River!!! Home includes 3 DECKS for all your outdoor entertainment with SPECTACULAR VIEWS from the 2 decks facing the river. Whether you like to watch the wildlife, or fish off the sea wall, this home is sure to please everyone. 1st floor bedroom and full bathroom with jetted tub. Beautiful *hardwood* floors throughout the living and dining rooms. 2nd floor features the master bedroom and bath with it's own COVERED deck. The property includes a storage shed to house all your outdoor tools or toys, and a separate bonus room with a 1/2 bath that has endless possibilities. Whether you're looking for a waterfront home, or an investment, this is a MUST SEE to appreciate it's potential. ***This home was designed by the Army Corp of Engineers with no known flood issues.*** Updates include a NEW holding tank. Conveniently located near Metra, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and major roads. View the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.