Fresh and inviting one of a kind farmhouse style home that was built New is 2019. You will be greeted by the stunning 2 story family room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Farm style kitchen with butcher block island with seating, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and eat-in tablespace. 1st floor master bedroom with full en-suite with jetted walk-in bath tub and walk-in closet. Huge laundry room that has plenty of space for an office, reading nook, study space or whatever you need. The upper lever of this home is where you will find the loft and the huge second bedroom with an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, a separate shower, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the water views on your gorgeous deck that flanks 2 sides of this home. The 2900 sq ft attached pole barn with 12 Ft. garage door can accommodate 10+ cars, campers, boats and trailers, ATV and so much more! If you want to be close to the Chain and have lots of toys this home is perfeect. Truly a must-see to appreciate.
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay announced that it would be permanently cl…