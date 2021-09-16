2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $49,900

ONE-STORY HOME WITH 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, AND FENCED YARD. NEEDS LOTS OF WORK, SOLD AS-IS, NO SURVEY. TAXES PRO-RATED AT 100%.
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
LYONS — A reportedly intoxicated woman sent police on a high speed chase with four kids in the car and claimed they were in a hurry because th…
ELKHORN — An Elkhorn woman reportedly drove her car into a boat, punched a man and then resisted arrest.
DELAVAN — A woman reportedly tried to set a fire outside Seaver's Parkside Pub in Downtown Delavan and even though it was caught on camera she…
An Elkhorn Waterworks employee allegedly participated in neglectful treatment of the city's water supply in 2018, resulting in high levels of …
“Town of Geneva Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of this parcel that was returned to UPS last week. It was delivered to the wrong address and unfortunately the return address seems to be incorrect.”
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.
ELKHORN — A Walworth County Jail inmate has been charged after reportedly punching a tablet computer and breaking it after having trouble work…
Lake Geneva’s weekend Taco Fest got off with a bang and a lot of spice on Friday night, complete with a jalapeno eating contest. “I love tacos,” said Lindy Pickelsimer, of Janesville, who came to Taco Fest with her daughter and nephew.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
