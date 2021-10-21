 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $60,000

2 bedroom ranch home on large lot with lakeviews and 2 car garage. House has been gutted and there is a hole in the roof. Currently no access to the inside of home. With a little sweat equity this could be a great opportunity to rehab or flip. Do not enter the property. Buyer to do their own due diligence. CASH AND 203K LOANS ONLY.

